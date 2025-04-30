Green posted 19 points (6-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 46 minutes during Tuesday's 119-118 overtime loss to the Pacers in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Green got the starting nod for Game 5 with Milwaukee's season on the line, along with Kevin Porter and Bobby Portis with coach Doc Rivers making several tweaks to his rotation. Green played terrific, but the Bucks let go of a lead late in regulation and overtime as they were officially eliminated. Green was a key rotation player for Milwaukee during the regular season, appearing in 73 games with 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.1 three-pointers while connecting on 42.7 percent of his three-point attempts.