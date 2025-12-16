Bucks' AJ Green: Practices in limited fashion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (shoulder) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
The 26-year-old marksman has been sidelined by a shoulder sprain for three straight games, and he doesn't sound to be fully recovered from the injury quite yet. The Bucks have to provide an official injury report at some time ahead of Thursday's tilt against the Raptors, which should offer another update on Green's status.