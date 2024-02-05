Green closed with 10 points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and five rebounds across 22 minutes during Sunday's 123-108 loss to the Jazz.

Green logged a season-high 22 minutes in the loss and made good use of his time on the court, knocking down three triples and tying a career high with five boards. Aside from a 12-point, five-rebound, three-assist effort against Chicago on Dec. 11, this was his best performance of the campaign. Green had tallied a total of 11 minutes over Milwaukee's previous eight games, so it's possible that Sunday's outing could earn him more playing time moving forward, though he could just as easily be a DNP-CD in the team's next contest.