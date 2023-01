Green provided 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-10 3Pt) and three rebounds over 19 minutes during Thursday's 108-102 loss to the Heat.

Green put on a show from beyond the arc, which is where he did all of his scoring Thursday evening. He's posted double figures in two of his last three contests and is averaging 7.7 points and 2.0 rebounds through six contests in January.