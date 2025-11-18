Green chipped in 12 points (4-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 118-106 loss to the Cavaliers.

Green found success yet again from beyond the arc, where he did all of his scoring Monday night. He's now 11-for-22 from downtown over his last three appearances, and with Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin) going down and potentially set to miss additional time, Green could be leaned on more heavily on the offensive end Thursday against Philly.