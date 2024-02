Green closed with nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and one assist over 15 minutes during Monday's 112-95 victory over Denver.

Green followed up his 27-point outburst with a 1-for-9 showing from deep Friday, but he bounced back with quality sniping Monday. Green ascending into a role comparable to what Sam Hauser does for the Celtics would likely be his ceiling down the stretch.