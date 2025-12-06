Green (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pistons.

Green sustained the left shoulder injury in Friday's loss to the 76ers and will miss at least the second leg of Milwaukee's back-to-back set. Although head coach Doc Rivers said the results of his MRI were "good," Rivers also added that he's unsure how much time the 26-year-old will miss, according to Eric Nehm of The Athletic. The sharpshooter's next opportunity to play will come Thursday against the Celtics. With Green sidelined, Gary Trent, Gary Harris and Kyle Kuzma are candidates for increased roles, while Cole Anthony could enter the rotation.