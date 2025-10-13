Green scored 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt) to go with four rebounds, three assists and three triples across 22 minutes as a starter during Sunday's preseason win over the Bulls.

Green started ahead of Kyle Kuzma, who finished with 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two triples in 18 minutes off the bench. It'll be interesting to see who gets the start in Tuesday's exhibition with the Thunder.