Green logged 13 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Monday's 116-114 win over the Mavericks.

The Bucks had to work hard to get the win Monday, and Green certainly contributed to the win after draining four three-pointers, a figure that matched his previous season-high output in that category. This was the first time Green scored in double digits since Nov. 3 against the Pacers. The lack of consistency has hurt his upside a bit, but as long as Green remains in a starting role, he's a player worth either rostering in deep formats or looking closely at as a potential streaming option.