Green produced 22 points (8-14 FG, 6-12 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes in Thursday's 117-105 win in Motor City.

Green played in just two of Milwaukee's first 14 games before being assigned to the Herd ahead of Thursday's game. Coming off the bench, he was a force and scored more than a point per minute. He's likely to play an important role with Wisconsin while he's with the team.