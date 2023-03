Green logged 23 points (8-17 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 34 minutes during the Herd's 129-114 win over Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

Currently, Green is part of Milwaukee's G League team. It is unclear how long he will be there. But while part of the Herd, Green is expected to be one of their best options moving forward. Across the few G League games he has logged with them this season, Green averaged 21.1 points and 4.9 rebounds.