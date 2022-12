Green posted 25 points (11-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four rebounds and an assist in 32 minutes in Tuesday's 99-85 win over Birmingham.

Green returned to Wisconsin on Tuesday after having spent the last two weeks playing with the Bucks. He has been a dominant force in the G League, averaging 20.3 points per game while making 50.4 percent of his shots and 45.0 percent of his three-pointers in eight games.