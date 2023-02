Green logged 30 points (12-17 FG, 6-8 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 37 minutes during the Herd's 131-116 loss at Long Island on Monday.

If Green continues to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks' G League team, he is expected to be one of their best contributors. Monday's game indicated such, as Green scored six three-pointers to make up 60 percent of his 30 points.