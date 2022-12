Green supplied 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and one rebound in 14 minutes during Thursday's 142-101 loss to the Grizzlies.

Green saw a sizeable uptick in playing time during the second half of Thursday's clash, as Milwaukee fell behind by a large margin and elected to wave the white flag early. The Northern Iowa product currently sits near the bottom of the Bucks' rotation, averaging 3.2 points in 5.9 minutes across 11 games this season.