Green registered five points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds in 24 minutes during Saturday's 119-111 win over the Thunder.

The Bucks were without Tyler Herro (foot), Kyle Kuzma (foot), Jaime Jaquez (ankle) and Kasparas Jakucionis (ankle) in the second leg of this back-to-back set, opening the door for Green to log 20-plus minutes of action for the first time since Nov. 6. However, the sharpshooter struggled with efficiency and failed to make a significant impact. He totaled 10 minutes in his previous two appearances and isn't guaranteed a steady role moving forward.