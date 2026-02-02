Green closed with three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Sunday's 107-79 loss to the Celtics.

Green had another lackluster performance, scoring in single digits for a third straight game. The fourth-year wing has struggled of late, shooting just 29.4 percent from the field while averaging 4.3 points, 2.3 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 31.7 minutes per tilt over that three-game span. If Green's struggles persist, a move to the second unit is not out of the question once Kevin Porter (oblique) returns.