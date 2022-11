Green compiled 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and a steal in Saturday's 118-102 loss in Iowa.

After playing Thursday for the Herd, Green was on the bench with the Bucks on Friday and returned to Wisconsin on Saturday. He's scored over 20 points in both of his games with the Herd, has made 58.6 percent of his shots and has gone 11-for-22 from beyond the arc.