Johnson was selected with the No. 23 pick by the Bucks in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Often placed in the late second round in mock drafts, Johnson is a shocking pick by the Bucks at No. 23, even in a relatively weak and open draft. After being a four-star recruit in high school, Johnson participated in the Australian NBL's Next Stars program last year and averaged 2.9 points in 7.7 minutes with the Illawarra Hawks. The 6-foot-4 guard is clearly raw, but he's shown flashes as a quick, scoring combo guard. It's unclear if he'll even be in Milwaukee's rotation, but if he is, it will be as a sparkplug off the bench.