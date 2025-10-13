Antetokounmpo agreed to a two-way contract with the Bucks on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

In Milwaukee, Alex will join older siblings Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Giannis Antetokounmpo, marking the first time in NBA history that three brothers will all appear on the active roster of the same team. Alex, 24, has yet to make his NBA debut since entering the professional ranks in 2021-22 and is likely to spend most of the upcoming season with Milwaukee's G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.