Antetokounmpo signed a contract with the Bucks on Friday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Antetokounmpo spent the 2022-23 campaign with the G League's Wisconsin Herd and has rejoined the organization on a deal that will likely send him back to the G League this year. He averaged 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per game with the Herd last season.