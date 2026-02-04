Coffey is in the Bucks' starting lineup against the Bulls on Tuesday.

Coffey has played five minutes or less in four of the Bucks' last five games (including a healthy DNP against the Wizards on Thursday). However, he'll enter the Bucks' starting lineup Tuesday for the first time this season due to the absences of Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Bobby Portis (hip). Coffey's last NBA start was as a member of the Clippers on Feb. 23, 2024 against the Pacers, when he logged 14 points, three rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes.