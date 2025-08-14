The Bucks signed Coffey to a one-year contract Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After spending the first six years of his NBA career with the Clippers, Coffey will get a fresh start. The 28-year-old played in 72 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging a career-high 9.7 points to go along with 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc.