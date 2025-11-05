default-cbs-image
Coffey accumulated zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 10 minutes during Tuesday's 128-100 loss to Toronto.

Coffey continues to be used sparingly by the Bucks. Through eight appearances, he's reached double-digit minutes five different times. At least while the Bucks are at full strength, Coffey's upside is limited.

