Bucks' Amir Coffey: Limited to 10 minutes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coffey accumulated zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 10 minutes during Tuesday's 128-100 loss to Toronto.
Coffey continues to be used sparingly by the Bucks. Through eight appearances, he's reached double-digit minutes five different times. At least while the Bucks are at full strength, Coffey's upside is limited.
