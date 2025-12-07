Coffey racked up four points (4-4 FT) and one rebound across eight minutes during Saturday's 124-112 loss to the Pistons.

With AJ Green (shoulder) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) sidelined, Coffey cracked the rotation and saw his most playing time since Nov. 12. He's averaging just 1.7 points in 8.1 minutes per game across 18 regular-season appearances and isn't guaranteed to see the floor when the team is near full strength.