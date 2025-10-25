Coffey missed his only field goal attempt and did not record a stat over three minutes in Friday's 122-116 win over Toronto.

It appears Coffey's playing time will hinge on game script, since he played 13 minutes against Washington, which entered blowout territory late in the second half. Depending on the severity of Kevin Porter's ankle injury, Coffey will likely only see meaningful playing time if other players in the rotation are unavailable.