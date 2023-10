Jackson recorded eight points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and block in 14 minutes during Tuesday's preseason 108-102 loss to the Grizzlies.

Jackson was a second-round draft pick by the Bucks in the 2023 NBA Draft. The rookie forward is likely competing for a depth role this season but could continue to see extended playing time during the preseason.