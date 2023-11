Jackson isn't starting Friday's game against the Hornets.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) sidelined, Jackson made his first career start Wednesday against the Raptors. However, Antetokounmpo will return to action Friday, so Jackson will revert back to his usual bench role. With that said, MarJon Beauchamp (ankle) is out Friday, so Jackson may see a sizable role as a reserve.