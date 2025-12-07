Jackson amassed four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 12 minutes during Saturday's 124-112 loss to the Pistons.

With AJ Green (shoulder) joining Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) on the sidelines, Jackson entered the rotation and logged double-digit minutes for just the second time this season. The UConn product was solid in his limited minutes, recording both a steal and a block for the first time this season. Still, he isn't guaranteed to see the floor once Green or Antetokounmpo are cleared to return.