Jackson scored zero points (0-1 FG), adding two assists in 12 minutes during Saturday's 132-125 victory over Dallas.

With Khris Middleton sidelined as part of his injury management, Jackson slotted into the starting lineup. While this was a great opportunity for Jackson, he failed to score in just 12 minutes of playing time. Clearly, there is no reason to consider him even for streaming purposes outside of the very deepest leagues.