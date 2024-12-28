site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bucks-andre-jackson-officially-good-to-go | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Bucks' Andre Jackson: Officially good to go
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jackson (ankle) is available for Saturday's game versus the Bulls.
Jackson has been upgraded from probable to available Saturday despite dealing with a right ankle sprain. The 23-year-old forward will likely draw his 18th straight start against Chicago.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read