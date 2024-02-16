Jackson logged zero points (0-1 FG) over three minutes during Thursday's 113-110 loss to the Grizzlies.

Jackson returned to the rotation Feb. 8 against Minnesota, playing 18 minutes during a blowout loss. The Bucks lost Khris Middleton to an ankle injury during that contest, and despite the veteran missing the final five games before the All-Star break, Jackson hasn't been able to reclaim a legitimate role. Danilo Gallinari's presence may force Jackson completely out of the second unit, especially if Middleton returns to full strength soon.