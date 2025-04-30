Jackson didn't play in Tuesday's Game 5 loss to the Pacers. He ended the regular season with averages of 3.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.5 steals in 14.6 minutes per game over 67 contests (43 starts).

Despite appearing in just two postseason games, Jackson played a significant role for the Bucks in the middle part of the regular season. The 23-year-old shot 47.7 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from downtown on the campaign, but he averaged just 5.9 minutes across his final 16 outings of the regular year. Jackson is under contract for the 2025-26 season, but his role ahead of the new season remains relatively uncertain, as Milwaukee's direction is in a state of flux.