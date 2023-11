Jackson will come of the bench for Monday's game against Washington.

Jackson returns to the second unit with Khris Middleton (knee) back in action. Middleton, Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez form Milwaukee's starting lineup Monday. As a reserve this season, Jackson has averaged just 2.4 points and 1.7 rebounds in 8.1 minutes per game.