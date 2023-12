Jackson recorded nine points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 128-119 victory over the Rockets.

Jackson fouled out late in Sunday's matchup, but he posted a well-rounded stat line while serving as a starter for a second consecutive game. While he's seen plenty of playing time in a starting role, his usage will likely diminish once Malik Beasley (illness) is cleared to return.