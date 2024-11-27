Jackson chipped in six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 win over the Heat.

Getting his sixth straight start while the Bucks wait for Khris Middleton (ankle) to make his 2024-25 debut, Jackson pulled down a season-high nine boards and recorded at least one block and one steal for the second time in the last three contests. The 2023 second-round pick has averaged 21.3 minutes over 13 games (nine starts) in November, but that increased court time hasn't resulted in much production -- he's averaging just 4.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 threes, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks a game.