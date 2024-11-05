Jackson posted seven points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block over 25 minutes during Monday's 116-114 loss to the Cavaliers.

Jackson's playing time had been increasing in recent games, but his season-high 25 minutes was largely due to Giannis Antetokounmpo's (thigh) absence. Regardless, Jackson took advantage of the opportunity by showcasing his skill set against a strong opponent. Even if Antetokounmpo returns soon, Jackson has a clear path to 15 minutes off the Bucks' bench, which has struggled to generate production early in the season.