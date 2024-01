Jackson notched one rebound in five minutes during Thursday's 125-121 win over the Spurs.

After starting two straight games (Dec. 16 and 17), Jackson has seen his playing time decrease steadily. The rookie forward is averaging just 1.8 points and 1.2 rebounds in 8.3 minutes across his nine appearances since moving to the bench. With Khris Middleton healthy, Jackson is unlikely to see a significant role in Milwaukee's rotation.