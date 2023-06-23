Jackson was picked by the Magic with the No. 36 pick but has been traded to Milwaukee, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Coming off a National Championship in 2022-23 in his junior year at UConn, Jackson came into the draft as an intriguing prospect given his great feel for the game and high-level passing ability. However, Jackson's major knock is his jump shot, or lack thereof, shooting 28.1 percent from deep on 2.5 attempts per game while knocking down only 64.6 percent of his free throws.