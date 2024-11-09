Bucks head coach Doc Rivers revealed after Friday's 116-94 loss to the Knicks that Jackson dealt with a left hip pointer during the contest, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson made his second straight start on the wing in place of the struggling Gary Trent, who sat out Friday's contest with lower back spasms. After going 3-for-4 from the field and recording four steals in 28 minutes in Thursday's win over Utah, Jackson took a step back Friday, finishing with three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one assist and one block over 18 minutes. The drop in playing time was likely in part due to the blowout, though it's possible Jackson's hip pointer also contributed to his reduction in playing time. The second-year wing can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Sunday's game against the Celtics.