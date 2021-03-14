Toupane is expected to sign a two-way contract with the Bucks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old spent camp with Golden State but was waived after seeing minimal playing time throughout the preseason. Toupane appeared in nine games for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League bubble this season and averaged 17.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 31.7 minutes. He hasn't seen NBA action since making four appearances between the Bucks and Pelicans during the 2016-17 campaign.