Bucks' Axel Toupane: Out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Toupane is out for Sunday's contest against the Nets due to a strained right oblique.
Toupane hasn't appeared in a game for Milwaukee since April 9. His absence won't affect the rotation.
