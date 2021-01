Portis dropped 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds and one block in 25 minutes off the bench during Monday's 121-99 win over the Magic.

After recording a double-double in his first start of the season for Giannis Antetokounmpo (back), Portis was shifted back to the bench and still managed to put up a season-high in points. Portis has shown an ability to be productive this season, going for double-digit points in nine of 11 games this season while adding four double-doubles along the way.