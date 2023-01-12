Portis supplied 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 114-105 win over the Hawks.

After being held scoreless in the first quarter, Portis led all players in the second quarter with 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field while adding six boards. He basically disappeared in the second half, however, adding just two more points on 1-of-2 shooting to go along with one rebound and one assist. Despite the lackluster performance over the final two quarters, Portis still managed to notch his seventh double-double in his last eight games and has also scored in double figures in eight straight.