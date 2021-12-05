Portis closed with 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 124-102 win over the Heat.

With Brook Lopez (back) out for the foreseeable future, don't be surprised if Portis ends up being the Bucks' starting center for most of the season. He has back-to-back double-doubles and has reached that tally in six of his last nine appearances.