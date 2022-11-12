Portis amassed 16 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 111-93 loss to the Spurs.

Portis started for the third time in Milwaukee's last four games, a role he had on a consistent basis last season, and he has looked quite productive with the uptick in minutes. Over that four-game stretch, Portis has three double-doubles and is averaging 13.0 points and 13.0 rebounds per contest. In fact, the veteran big man has produced well even when coming off the bench, and he has seven double-doubles in 12 contests to date.