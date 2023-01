Portis chipped in 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 130-122 victory over the Raptors.

Portis posted yet another double-double while leading the Bucks in rebounds during Tuesday's victory, his second straight double-double performance. Portis has tallied at least 10 points and 10 boards in 22 games this season.