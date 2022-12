Portis had 18 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes during Monday's 109-102 win over the Magic.

Portis finished second on the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, tallying his fourth double-double over the last five games. Portis has scored 15 or more points with 10 or more rebounds on seven occasions this season.