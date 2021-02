Portis managed 21 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block during Monday's win over Portland.

Portis continues to be an asset off the bench for the Bucks, as the forward managed another 20-point outing in this one. Porter has now reached the 20-point mark three different times this year, something he did just six times all of last season. Across 19 games played, Portis is averaging 10.6 points and 7.4 rebounds.