Portis closed Friday's 112-100 loss to the Cavaliers with 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes.

Portis snapped a streak of three consecutive games with a single-digit scoring total Friday, and he came within two rebounds of a double-double in the defeat. He's now secured at least six boards in six of his last eight appearances, and he's scored in double figures five times across that span.