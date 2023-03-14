Portis will come off the bench Monday night against the Kings, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Portis fared well in three straight starts while Giannis Antetokounmpo recovered from a hand injury, but he'll return to his usual bench role with Antetokounmpo back in action Monday night. Portis hasn't had a big role on the offensive end as a reserve of late, as he's been held to seven points or fewer in his last four matchups off the bench.